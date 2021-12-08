CAT Answer Key 2021 at iimcat.ac.in LIVE Updates: How to Raise Objections, Result Date

— Management Aptitude Test: The application process for MAT 2021 December session will be closed on December 12 and the test is scheduled to be held on December 19

— Xavier’s Aptitude Test: The application process will be closed on November 30 and the examination is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

— ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test: The last date to submit the application form is December 16 and the examination will be held on December 25 and 26.