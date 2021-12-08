CAT Answer Key 2021 at iimcat.ac.in LIVE Updates: How to Raise Objections, Result Date

Live now
CAT Answer Key 2021 LIVE Updates: The IIM Ahmedabad released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, December 8 at iimcat.ac.in. The answer key will remain available till December 11, 5 pm. Along with the answer key, an individual response key will also be available. This is a preliminary answer key Read More
Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in Step 2: Go to the log-in tab click on the registered candidate Step 3: Enter CAT registration id and password Step 4: Select candidate response tab, download response sheet
Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2021 can download their official answer key from iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also download their individual answer key from the website as well and estimate a score based on the same. Usually, 95 percentile is the cut-off to get seats in IIMs, however, this year, the same is expected to go down a bit.
After preparing for Common Admission Test (CAT) for three consecutive years from Praful Billore, son of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Labravda village could not clear the exam, he started to pursue his dream of becoming a businessman by opening a chai stall. Today, he is a billionaire with over 22 outlets across the country and soon there will be an international outlet too…read more
The Candidate response tab and objection management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10 AM on December 8 till 5 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the answer key as well as their individual responses to questions during this duration, read the official notification. Candidates can log-in to their candidate log-in and check the answer key and response sheets.
— Management Aptitude Test: The application process for MAT 2021 December session will be closed on December 12 and the test is scheduled to be held on December 19
— Xavier’s Aptitude Test: The application process will be closed on November 30 and the examination is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.
— ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test: The last date to submit the application form is December 16 and the examination will be held on December 25 and 26.
Those who will be clearing CAT need to know about the top B-schools they have to apply for. According to the government’s NIRF ranking, IIM Ahmedabad is the top ranking instutute of India since past three years. Here’s list of top 25 B-schools across the country
Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
Rank 6: IIM Indore
Rank 7: IIM Lucknow
Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 10: IIT Bombay
Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana
Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 13: IIT Madras
Rank 14: IIT Roorkee
Rank 15: IIM Raipur
Rank 16: IIT Kanpur
Rank 17: IIM Tiruchirappalli
Rank 18: IIM Udaipur
Rank 19: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research
Rank 20: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
Rank 21: IIM Ranchi
Rank 22: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
Rank 23: IIM Shillong
Rank 24: Great Lakes Institute of Management
Rank 25: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
While CAT score is one of the major criteria, it is not the main mode of getting into IIMs. Usually, Apart from the CAT score, students need to undergo a group discussion, writing ability test, and personal interview. IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2021 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.
The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022, and will accordingly be accessible on the website. The result will be based on the final answer key. The final answer key will be prepared by studying all the raised objections. If any objection is found to be correct, accordingly changes will be made in the final answer key.
Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).
Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in a section.
Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the section as:
𝑃 = (𝑁 − 𝑟 / N) x 100
Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points
Step 1. The CAT 2021 answer key link will be provided on the official website iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Those who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website and open the designated link.
Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the users will be redirected to a fresh webpage where they will be required to submit the login details.
Step 4: The CAT 2021 answer key will be available separately for each of the slots. Hence, the examinees will need to select their slot and download the answer key.
Step 5: Once downloaded, aspirants can match their answers and calculate their probable percentile.
“CAT 2021 had fewer questions as compared to last year. Fewer choices in terms of the number of questions made the paper even more difficult. The cut-offs are bound to go down this year as lengthy passages in the VARC section and cumbersome LRDI sets were time-consuming which led to fewer attempts by the aspirants. The cut-offs, which is the minimum percentile required in each section to be considered for a call could be around 85 percentile, ” said Amit Poddar Sr. Regional Head T.I.M.E.… read more
If somebody is expecting around 85 percentile then s/he can apply to colleges like FORE, GLIM, TAPMI, LBS, IMT NAGPUR, BIMTECH, IFMR, LIBA, etc. Aspirants who are expecting around 60-70 percentile, can look at other exams such as SNAP, NMAT, CMAT etc, said Poddar.
This year the minimum marks criterion was removed. Earlier, students needed to secure 50 per cent marks in their graduation to be eligible to appear for CAT. This year, in many colleges students, have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the minimum marks rule in graduation was revoked.
Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who took the exam, 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represent transgender, according to the official data shared by CAT committee.
The CAT answer key and candidate response sheet will be out today at iimcat.ac.in. The link to download the same will open at 10 am, as per the official notice by the exam organising institute – IIM Ahmedabad. The answer key contains the answers which the exam setter believes are correct, however, if candidates have objections to the same they can raise their concerns. The OMR sheet or individual response sheet is the answer sheet of students.
The objections raised will be studied and the final answer key will be released in the third week of December. CAT 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. The CAT 2021 result is expected by the second week of January.
Based on the marks obtained in the CAT result 2021, candidates will be eligible to seek admission to top B-schools across the country including the premium IIMs. The CAT 2021 cut off for admission to top B-schools might see a dip this year.
Over the years, CAT toppers have been engineering graduates. Last year too a total of nine students have scored 100 percentile, of these five are from IITs. In 2019, as many as 10 students had scored 100 percentile.
