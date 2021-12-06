CAT Cut-off 2021 Likely to Decline, 85+ Percentile Scorers May be Calls from IIMs: Experts

The Common Admission Test — CAT 2021 answer key is expected to be released anytime soon. Reports claim that that the CAT answer key will be released on Monday - December 6 at iimcat.ac.in. Students can estimate their scores based on the answer key. A window will be provided to candidates to raise objections and the final answer key will be released after considering all the objections so raised.

CAT 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. Based on the marks obtained in the CAT result 2021, candidates will be eligible to seek admission to top B-schools across the country including the premium IIMs. The CAT 2021 cut off for admission to top B-schools might see a dip this year.

“CAT 2021 had fewer questions as compared to last year. Fewer choices in terms of the number of questions made the paper even more difficult. The cut-offs are bound to go down this year as lengthy passages in the VARC section and cumbersome LRDI sets were time-consuming which led to fewer attempts by the aspirants. The cut-offs, which is the minimum percentile required in each section to be considered for a call could be around 85 percentile, " said Amit Poddar Sr. Regional Head T.I.M.E.

For unreserved category students, the cut-off could be 80 percentile for IIM-Ahmedabad, 85 percentile for Bangalore,60 percentile for IIM Kozhikode, said Dileep Jaiswal, Co-founder, College Disha. Management schools at IIT Delhi, IIT Madras are likely to accept candidates with over95 percentile scores, he added.

The cut-offs don’t guarantee a call but are the bare minimum required to get a call from top B schools like IIMs, SP Jain, MDI, FMS, etc. The overall cut-offs at these B schools are normally beyond 95 percentile for general category students. But these are not the only colleges which take CAT scores. Colleges like IMT, IMI, XIM, DSE, and some IITs require around 90 percentile for a call.

CAT 2021: What are Options for low scorers?

If somebody is expecting around 85 percentile then s/he can apply to colleges like FORE, GLIM, TAPMI, LBS, IMT NAGPUR, BIMTECH, IFMR, LIBA, etc. Aspirants who are expecting around 60-70 percentile, can look at other exams such as SNAP, NMAT, CMAT etc, said Poddar.

“A total of 5,100 seats are available across IIMs, more than 2,31,000 candidates registered for the test, making the success rate to 2.21 per cent only. Thus, if one did not score well in CAT, he/she should always be aware of alternative options as his plan B. One emerging alternative option which is being preferred by many candidates is globally accredited MBA programs available within India. Studying abroad being expensive and risky during the pandemic, many courses delivered in India are aspirants’ preferred choice," suggested Prof. Anupam Saxena, Associate Dean and Director, RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University.

CAT 2021 was successfully conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates took the exam, 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represent transgender.

