CAT Exam Not the Only Way to IIM. Here Are Other Options for You

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is a dream business school for anyone aspiring to pursue MBA. The institution conducts an entrance examination called Common Admission Test (CAT), considered one of the toughest exams in the country. But only a good score in the CAT doesn’t guarantee admission to IIM for MBA. The process does not end with the entrance exam. Students are also required to appear in the Written Aptitude Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

However, there are other ways you can get admission to IIM without even taking the CAT exam. Let us explain

The CAT exam is not the only way to get into IIM. There are GMAT and JIPMAT exams that will help you take admission to different programmes of IIMs. And you can take these exams after clearing class 12.

IIM offers several online, certificate and diploma courses for students and working professionals. Students wanting to be a part of IIM can also appear in the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). GMAT scores are accepted by over 200 programmes and 140 business schools.

Students can take admission in these institutes:

IIM Ahmedabad (PGPX)

IIM Bangalore (EPGP)

IIM Kolkata (PGPEx)

IIM Indore (EPGP)

IIM Kozhikode (EPGP)

IIM Lucknow (IPMX)

Indian School of Business Hyderabad/Mohali

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurugram

XLRI Jamshedpur

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi

Integrated Program in Management (IPM)

The Integrated Program in Management (IPM) after class 12 is one of the best options for students. They will study various subjects at the graduation level in this programme and then can pursue Post Graduation Program (PGP).

According to reports, IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya are among the best available options for students interested in the IPM programme. The students are required to appear in the Joint Integrated Program in Management Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak, too, offer integrated programme options for the students.

The students can visit the official website of IIMs for more information regarding these courses.

