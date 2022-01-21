CAT Not Needed, Applications Open at IIM Calcutta for Business Analytics Course

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta offered the next batch of its nine-month Senior Management Programme in Business Analytics (SMPBA) with Eruditus — an online platform. The programme is aimed for mid to senior-level executives who want to leverage data analytics to take business decisions and for people who want to skill, claims the IIM.

The programme includes three on-campus immersions. The curriculum comprises live interactive online sessions, real-world case studies, group discussions, simulations and guest speakers from leading industry experts.

Unlike the regular programmes, candidates do not need to have cleared the Common Admissions Test (CAT) to be eligible to take the course. Anyone with relevant experience or someone who is interested to know about the stream can apply for the online programme.

THE SMPBA programme combines strategic aspects of Business Analytics with relevant technology-oriented aspects. All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of the program, would be eligible for the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status. Applications are open for the cohort beginning March 30, 2022.

Prof Peeyush Mehta of IIM Calcutta, said, “Majority of organizations have adopted analytical capabilities in the last five years to stay relevant in today’s business environment. Business Analytics is being widely used by organizations to take proactive business decisions and predict the future decisions by leveraging data analytics tools.”

Prof Saibal Chattopadhyay of IIM Calcutta further adds, “This collaboration would also help reach a wider group of senior professionals who want to upgrade themselves with the changing business needs.”

Meanwhile, IIM Calcutta also offers an executive programme in business and corporate law for working professionals. For this course, a fee of Rs 2 lakh and GST will be applicable. The course is aimed at corporate managers, management consultants, corporate secretarial professionals, CAs, CS professionals, and entrepreneurs.

