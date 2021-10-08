CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

Getting admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is the dream of many students, especially those eyeing an MBA degree. The institution conducts an entrance examination called Common Admission Test (CAT), considered one of the toughest exams in the country. But only a good score in the CAT doesn’t guarantee admission to IIM for MBA. The process does not end with the entrance exam. Students are also required to appear in the Written Aptitude Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

In a respite to many aspirants, CAT is not the only way to get admission to an IIM. There are other ways you to secure a seat in the top B-schools.

Other entrances: The CAT exam is not the only way to get into IIM. There are GMAT and JIPMAT exams that will help you take admission to different programmes of IIMs. And you can take these exams after clearing class 12.

Students wanting to be a part of IIM can also appear in the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). GMAT scores are accepted by over 200 programmes and 140 business schools.

Students can take admission in these institutes including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore, Kozhikode, Lucknow among other institutes based on the score.

Direct Admission after 12th: Students do not have to wait to complete their graduation degree to try to seek admission to IIMs. The top institutes also offer Integrated Program in Management (IPM) which one can pursue right after class 12. Students who get through this route will study five-year integrated courses and can get two degrees.

IIM Jammu, IIM BodhGaya, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Indore. To get admissions to the course, students need to crack Joint Integrated Program in Management Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Online Courses: IIM offers several online, certificate and diploma courses for students and working professionals. Students can enrol in these courses by visiting e-learning platforms like Coursera, edX among others as well as visit the official websites of IIMs. Such courses are offered around the year.

