CAT Result 2020 Announced at iimcat.ac.in; Check Details Here

CAT Result 2020 | The Indian Institutes of Management Indore announced the CAT Result 2020 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. .

The common aptitude test was conducted by the board officials on November 29.

Candidates can also check their CAT 2020 scorecard via direct link here

CAT 2020 Result: Steps to check the score

Candidates are advised to go through the below-mentioned steps in order to have a hassle-free experience.

Step 1: Open official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the rectangular box - ‘CAT 2020 Scorecard’ Step 3: A new window will show up Step 4: Key in your user id and password. In case, a student is unable to recall the password then click on forgot password and follow the steps Step 5: Tally the details entered in the box Step 6: Click on the submit buttonStep 7: Your CAT 2020 scorecard will show up on the screenStep 8: Click on the save icon and take out a hard copy of the same

After downloading the scorecard, students must go through all the basic details mentioned in it. Candidates are required to check name, registration number, father’s name, date of examination, subject code, name of the subjects are correctly mentioned in the scorecard or not. Issues must be immediately raised to the authorities. All students are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.