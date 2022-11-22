CBIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Additional Assistant Director Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,67,800

Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) has issued a notice concerning the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Additional Assistant Director in 18 directorates under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A total of 100 vacancies are being offered for Additional Assistant Director posts, on a deputation basis, across the country including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and other stations.

CBIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility requirements

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be possessing a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute. Moreover, they must be holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or should be having two years of regular service in a post in level-7 in the pay matrix in the parent cadre/department. For more details regarding the qualifications required, aspirants are advised to check the official notification.

Age limit: The Maximum age limit for appointment shall not exceed 56 years as of the application’s closing date.

CBIC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

A hard copy of the application is to be sent to the Assistant Director (Cadre), DGPM Hqrs., 5th floor, Drum Shaped Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002, via proper channel, within 2 months of the date of publication of the advertisement.

CBIC Recruitment 2022: Salary

New joiners will receive a monthly salary ranging between Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 1,51,100 and after the employees have completed four years of regular service, they will be paid between Rs 53,100 and Rs 1,67,800 per month.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (formerly the Central Board of Excise and Customs) is a department of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

