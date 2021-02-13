CBSC Bihar Constable Exam 2021: Admit Card to be Released on Feb 25; Check Details Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, on Saturday, February 13 announced that the e-admit card for CSBC constable written examination will be released on February 25 on its official website http://csbc.bih.nic.in/. The CBSC Bihar 2021 written examination is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 21 to fill 8,415 vacancies to the posts for Constable in Bihar Police/Bihar Military Police/Special Integrated India Reserve Corps/Bihar State Industrial Security Corps by Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment). Candidates unable to download the admit card should approach the Central Selection Board of Constable office in Patna between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm.

CBSC Bihar 2021 Constable Recruitment: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Search for the official CSBC website, http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Look for an option that reads, ‘CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021 e-admit card’

Step 3: Log in using the credentials

Step 4: CBSC Bihar 2021 constable written exam admit card will appear on your screen

Candidates must carry a copy of the e-admit card along with a valid photo ID proof like voter id, passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card etc to the exam center. Details like exam timings, exam venue, roll number etc will be mentioned on the admit card. The exam on March 14 and March 21 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second one will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. The reporting time for both the shifts is one hour prior to the exam.