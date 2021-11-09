CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card Board Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: When & Where to download Roll Number

Read more

The exams will be held in MCQ only mode instead of subjective papers. Most of the students will get their own school as their exam centres. CBSE will deploy observers to the exam centres to ensure error-free exams.

The term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. Students will get 20 minutes extra to read the question paper before the distribution of the answer key. The exam is to be held on 50% of the syllabus.

The final result will be based on term 1, term 2 exams and internal assessment, however, in case the COVID-19 situation does not improve, the results will be calculated based on term 1 exams only.

