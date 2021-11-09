CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card Board Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: When & Where to download Roll Number

Live now
CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the roll number or admit card for class 10 and 12 terms 1 board exams. The roll numbers will be released on the official website, cbse.nic.in. This is the first time ever that board exams are being held in semester modes. There are several changes added to the board exams this year. Read More
CBSE will be conducting the board exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 into two terms — I and II. The results will be prepared results based on the scores of both the terms along with internal assessment, however, if the board is not able to conduct term II due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take into account the term I result and internal assessments only for the final result preparation. “In case if due to the COVID-19 situation if the term-2 exams are not held then the result will be announced based on term-1 exams,” CBSE said.
— Exam divided into two parts – 50% syllabus to be covered in each term
— Exam in MCQ-only format
— Duration for each paper is 90 minutes
— Reading time of 15 minutes
— Exam to begin from 11:30 am
— CBSE to appoint an observer in each exam centre
— CBSE to appoint city coordinators at all exam centres
— Customized OMR sheets to exam centres
Students need to verify their details from their admit cards. Their name, school name, spelling, subjects etc should be correctly mentioned. The unique roll number allotted by the board and guidelines will also be mentioned in the admit card. In case of any error, students need to raise concerns with authorities at the earliest and get it rectified.
CBSE offers 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects for class 10. CBSE will hold exams only for major (subjects offered by all schools) subjects. “If exams of all subjects are conducted, the entire duration of exams would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct exams of only “subjects offered by all schools”,” the board said in the official notice.
The term-1 exams will be multiple choice exams. Students will have to select one of the given options, however, the answer sheet or OMR sheet will also have space to write answers. The option of having a blank space gives students the flexibility to correct their options. Candidates will first mark a circle in the box and if fully satisfied they will have to write the response in the given box. If a student marks an option as well as writes a different option in the open space, in that case, the answer written in the open space will be considered as final, said CBSE in an official notice.
Nearly 30 lakh students who had registered to appear for CBSE board exams will get their roll number or admit card today. This is the first-ever exam not only for this batch but for the entire board which will be held in MCQ-only format. This year, board will hold two exams and this term-1 exam. The roll number for term 1 exam will be available at cbse.nic.in.
The term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. Students will get 20 minutes extra to read the question paper before the distribution of the answer key. The exam is to be held on 50% of the syllabus.
The final result will be based on term 1, term 2 exams and internal assessment, however, in case the COVID-19 situation does not improve, the results will be calculated based on term 1 exams only.
