CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the classes 10 and 12 board exams from February 15, however, the complete exam date sheet is still awaited. CBSE has planned to return to the pre-pandemic levels for the 10th and 12th board exams. Schools were instructed to switch to the complete syllabus instead of the reduced curriculum being used during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended a Competency-Based Education approach to learning that focuses on particular competencies in each subject. The approach focuses on real-world applications of knowledge and skills and the authenticity of the learning experience.

According to the revised CBSE paper pattern for class 10 and class 12, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20.

As per several media reports, the CBSE class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2023 was most likely to come out this week. The board usually releases the date sheet 45 days prior to the exam, the exact date of the notification is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 10 and class 12 practical exams 2023 are due to start on January 1. In addition, the Board recently shared critical regulations for schools and students regarding practical exams. The board directed the schools to ensure that the CBSE syllabus was completed prior to the announcement of exam dates.

