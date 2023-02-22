The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with new guidelines for all its affiliate schools that are conducting class 10 and class 12 board exams this year. As per the official notification, the schools conducting the board examination can use plastic bags only for the packaging of answer books before being dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services.

In case the sealed answer books are delivered personally by someone or with the help of the city coordinator to the regional office, plastic bags will not be used. CBSE has warned schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination. Observation on the question papers, if any, must be communicated to the board using the OECMS link shared by CBSE.

Also read| All You Need To Know About Passing Criteria For CBSE Board Exams

The CBSE board examination kickstarted on February 15 and will go till March 21 for class 10 and April 5 for class 12. Nearly 38 lakh students registered for the board examinations being conducted by CBSE. Of the total number of registered students, 16.79 lakh are females.

Earlier, CBSE banned the use of Chat GPT and said anyone found guilty of using the platform will be booked for using unfair means. On the list of prohibited items, CBSE has added the much talked about Open AI product Chat GPT. The chatbot, which has garnered 100 million users in just 2 months’ time after its release in November last year, has become the fastest-growing consumer application in the history of the internet.

To clear the CBSE board examination, a candidate must score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in every subject. Additionally, the candidates must ensure to score passing marks in both practical and theory papers separately. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are for the final examinations being conducted at various test centres by CBSE. As per CBSE, candidates must get at least an E grade in internal assessment to pass the examination. If a candidate fails in one of the five subjects of the eternal examination will be placed in the compartment in that subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here