CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: When to Expect?

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced it will hold the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 in February. The exams will start from February 15. The board officials have informed earlier that the board exams date sheet will be issued in December-end or January beginning. Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams. Once out, it will be available at the official websites — cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

For next year, CBSE will return to the annual exam system. The 10th, 12th CBSE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks. While the remaining 20 marks will be allocated to practicals and internal assessments. Internal choices or MCQs will be part of the questions papers like last year as this will make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based.

The board has also revised the syllabus. The board will go back to ‘rationalised’ syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus of 30 per cent for the past two years, CBSE will go back to a 100 per cent syllabus. CBSE has also released the sample papers for board exam 2023 at the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in. A student has to pass all five subjects with a minimum of 33 per cent marks to be able to clear the exams.

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 to be Held at Later Date for Students Participating in Sports, Olympiads

Meanwhile, the CBSE 10th, 12th practical exam dates has been announced for winter-bound schools for the 2022-23 exams. The practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled to begin from January 1. “However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.

Read all the Latest Education News here