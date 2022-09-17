CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 Sample Paper Released at cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released the sample papers for board exam 2023. The sample papers for classes 10, and 12 are now available on the official website of the board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Students must note that along with the sample paper the marking scheme has also been released. The CBSE board exam 2023 will be held between February to April.

“The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning,” reads the official notice.

CBSE classes 10, 12 Sample Papers 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE — cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate and click on the sample question papers link for classes 10 and 12

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed consisting of the CBSE sample question papers link

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the sample paper for further use

For next year, CBSE is returning to the annual board exams. To bring the academic cycle back on track, the board will conduct its annual exams in February. CBSE had earlier announced it will revise its syllabus. This means, the 30 per cent syllabus cut offered for the last two years could be rolled back. This has raised concerns among schools that whether or not the given time is sufficient to prepare students for boards.

“Schools will have to plan syllabus completion by December 2022. In case Boards are conducted in Feb/ March, then class 12 practicals would be completed in December – January so that students can focus on theory thereafter,” says Dr Anshu Arora, Principal of Amity International School at Sector 43, Gurugram adding that, “CBSE has to pitch in for supporting the schools by giving clear guidelines on exam dates…The earlier we get directions, the better it would be.”

