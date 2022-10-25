CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 to be Held at Later Date for Students Participating in Sports, Olympiads

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined the specific considerations for students competing in national/ international sporting events and Olympiads. When a student’s board examinations conflict with dates of national or international sporting events, such as travel dates for competitions sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) or their dates of the international Olympiads recognised by Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE), CBSE provides a special opportunity by holding special examinations at a later date.

In its notification published on October 21, the board said in such cases students have to submit a request to their schools for availing the special opportunity in the board’s main exam. They will also have to request SAI/BCCI/HBCSE for issuing certificate of participation. These activities needs to be done in such a manner that school recommendations along with certificate of participation reaches the regional office of CBSE of December 31, the official notice stated.

The regional offices will have to communicate about the approval by January 15. The rescheduled exam will be held preferably within 15 days from the last held exam as per the board exam 2023 date sheet. The students, however, won’t have access to this special provision for internal assessments, practical exams, or compartment exams.

The board also emphasised that participation in training/selection camps is not permitted under this opportunity. The exemptions from attendance beyond those permitted by CBSE shall also not be provided.

The list of the nodal officers for the SAI and BCCI, as well as the list of sports disciplines covered by each, are included in the notification’s annexures. The proforma of the certificate of participation issued by the relevant authorities, including SAI, BCCI, and HBCSE, has also been provided by CBSE.

As the government of India has taken various measures to encourage sports among the young, CBSE has also mainstreamed health and physical education at the secondary and senior secondary levels by introducing a mandatory slot every day for sports and games. According to their interests and abilities, all children in classes 1 through 12 are obliged to participate in at least two sports. This is a prerequisite for the students to sit for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

