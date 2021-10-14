CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams Likely from November 15, Datesheet Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the term 1 exams from November onwards. As per reports, the exam could begin from November 15 for skill subjects and from November 24 for main subjects, however, there is no confirmation from the board on the same. CBSE is expected to release the date sheet soon.

This year, the board exams will be held in two parts and it is compulsory for students to attend both terms. The term-1 exams will cover only 50% syllabus. The remaining 50% syllabus will be asked in term-2 exams. The final result will consist of both term 1 and 2 marks.

The question paper is likely to have 40 marks in the MCQs section. The students will have to mark their responses on OMR sheets. The first term exam will be held for 90 minutes, as informed by CBSE earlier.

Teachers believe that with an increase in the number of MCQs, there is more scope of deduction in marks. As one wrong choice indicates no score for the particular answer. To practice based on new sample paper, CBSE has also prepared practice sample papers based on the new guidelines, for students to practice.

The term II will have questions in different formats including case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions as well as both short and long answer type questions. This paper will be conducted for two hours. However, if the Covid-19 pandemic situation doesn’t normalise, the March exams will be held MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes.

CBSE in an official statement said that the new paper pattern is “in line with the Board’s continued focus on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making the examinations competencies and core concepts based, student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and having advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios."

In 2020, CBSE could not hold all the board exams and the result was curated based on some papers conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. In 2021, none of the exams was held and students were assessed based on alternative assessment criteria.

