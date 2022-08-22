CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Begins Tomorrow, Important Instructions To Follow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the compartment examinations for students of classes 10 and 12 from Tuesday, August 23. According to the schedule, the class 10 compartment examinations for different subjects will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29. Whereas the re-exam for all the subjects in class 12 will be held on August 23. The duration of the exams is two hours, beginning at 10:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

Through these exams, students will be able to improve their overall performance. Pupils of CBSE 10th and 12th, who were offered six or more subjects but could not clear any of the five subjects this year, are allowed to sit in the compartment exam. The board had earlier informed that the compartment exams will be in the pattern of term II. As many as 1,07,689 class 10 and 67743 class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category this year.

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam 2022: Important Instructions for candidates

Reach the assigned examination centre one hour prior to the reporting time. It is mandatory to carry the admit cards for CBSE Compartmental Exam. Students will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without them. Those who have yet not downloaded their hall tickets must do it from the official site, cbse.gov.in.

Candidates have to take their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Students must further follow COVID-19 guidelines- cover their mouths with a mask, maintain social distancing. Parents need to ensure that their children are not sick.

Candidates have to adhere to all instructions mentioned on their hall tickets. The duration for each examination is already given on the date sheet as well as on the admit card. A total of 15 minutes of reading time will be provided to the students. It is advised for all the candidates appearing in the compartment exam to keep a check on the CBSE online portal for the latest updates and information.

