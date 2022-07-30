CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022: Last Date Today, Board Asks Schools to Submit List of students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the board results for class 10 and class 12 on July 22. Now, the board has released a notification regarding the compartment examination. The last date to apply for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2022 without a late fee is today, July 30.

The board has issued the notification for the schools to provide the list of students who wish to apply for the compartment examination or want to give the exam to improve their performance. The CBSE has asked the schools to submit the list of students going to appear for compartment examination through the LOC form available at Pariskha Sangam official website. However, private candidates will have to fill the online form by themselves through the official website of board, cbse.gov.in.

The notification also states that the students willing to appear for the compartmental examination will have to pay a requisite fee for the successful registration for the reappear exam. All the candidates will have to submit the application fee latest by July 30 after which they will need to pay the late fee.

For students whose schools fall in India must pay a requisite fee of Rs300 till July 30 whereas the students appearing in examinations from outside India schools will need to pay Rs 2000/- to appear in the compartmental examination.

In case, any student fails to submit the fees on time, they will be given the last chance to pay the fees along with late charges till August 8. The late fee for all schools including those outside India is Rs 2000. The notification also gives exemption of fees to visually impaired students.

Note that only those candidates will get a chance to appear in the CBSE compartment exam, whose name will be included in the list submitted by the school or the private candidates who have registered themselves successfully on the CBSE website. Student who want to sit in the examination is advised to contact their school before the last date to ensure their name is in the list.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here