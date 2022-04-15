CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result 2022 Likely to Give More Weightage Term 2 Exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to give more weightage to upcoming term 2 board exams while calculating the final result. While the board is yet to announce the exact weightage to be given to each segment of the exam. Sources reveal that it is the term 2 exams which will get the most weightage.

The final result will include term 1, term 2, internal assessment, and practical score, confirmed CBSE. Earlier the board had said that both term 1 and term 2 will get equal weightage, however, after protests from students, teachers, academicians, and other stakeholders it is likely that the term 2 will be given higher weightage while calculating the final score.

In a letter to CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi, National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC) suggested that the weightage of the Term I Examination should be reduced. “It was observed that during the Term I examinations, which were conducted at the home centres, many schools adopted unfair means and malpractices. Consequently, many students of these schools scored full marks in most of the subjects. We are sure that CBSE must also have received a similar feedback on this issue," the letter read.

Protesting students had demanded that the weightage given to term 1 exams should be limited to 10 to 30 per cent. They claim that schools had helped their students cheat during the exams and giving the exams high weightage will be unfair to students who have attempted exams in a fair manner.

CBSE which had rolled out algorithms to control cheating as well as appointed external examiners among many other measures to ensure fair exams is yet to acknowledge any cases of mass cheating. The board, however, said that during the term 2 exams students will not get their own schools as exam centres.

Students even demand that due to online classes for the most part of the academic session, the internal assessment should get the highest weightage of 50 per cent and the rest 50 per cent should be divided between the term 1 and term 2 exams.

This is the first time that the board is holding exams twice for one batch of class 10 and class 12. While the NEP suggests making board exams low-stake by giving students more than one chances at boards to improve their scores, officials from CBSE told a leading daily that it is unlikely to bifurcate exams in term 1 and term 2 for next academic year.

