CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result Formula: CISCE Gives Equal Weightage to Both Terms, Will CBSE Too?

Finally, we have a final result calculation formula. The CBSE and CISCE conducted board exams in two terms for the first time this year. While announcing that the exams will be bifurcated into two parts, neither CBSE nor CISCE had shared the exact result calculation formula. Now, the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is announcing its final results which include both semester 1, semester 2, and internal assessment marks.

For the computation of ICSE results, CISCE has given equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 board exams. In Punjab Board results too, PSEB gave 40 per cent weightage to each of the two terms and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessment while computing their final results. The CBSE too had said earlier that the term 1 and term 2 will get equal weightage, however, there have been protests against the same due to cheating allegations.

Read | CBSE Versus CISCE: How Have Both Central Boards 10th, 12th Results Been Over The Years

Further, CISCE has said that it will mark students as absent who missed either of the two terms entirely. It was mandatory for students to take both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. CBSE, however, has announced that it will declare the results for the students who missed either of the two terms.

Even though both CBSE and CISCE have been computing results on similar formulas, with these slight differences there can be expected that CBSE might have its own result formula. The same will be announced with its results. CBSE 12th results are expected to be announced before the 10th and likely by July 20.

Almost all of the boards have announced their results and CBSE is the last among them. The delay has been caused because of debate around the result formula calculation. After reports of schools helping students during term 1 results surfaced, there was a demand of giving it less weightage and more weightage to term 2 and internal assessments. Now, students are also demanding that they should be given ‘either of the two terms’ or ‘internal assessment’ based results. The final decision on this is awaited from the board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.