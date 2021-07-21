CBSE 10th, 12th Marksheets at DigiLocker: How to Create Account & Other Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class 10 result soon on its official website, cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students can access the results via DigiLocker. It is a digital platform under the government’s Digital India initiative.

DigiLocker provides an account to every Aadhaar cardholder to access their important documents such as academic certificates like marksheets, migration certificates, etc.

DigiLocker also stores other documents and files such as driving licenses, and vehicle registration. The facility can be availed by registering at digilocker.gov.in using the Aadhar card.

CBSE class 10 results: How to check through DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your CBSE class 10 roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 8: The CBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

Once issued, certificates are automatically transferred to DigiLocker. So, students can go to the official website and log-in to their account, and access the same direction.

As of March 15, over 58.66 million people have registered with DigiLocker and have been issued over 4.27 billion authentic documents. Class 10 and class 12 mark sheets are among the most popular documents at DigiLocker with as many as 11,10,48,070 class 10 and 7,99,50,171 class 12 mark sheets available at the platform.

Last year, the board had also introduced a facial recognition system on DigiLocker through which the students can access their documents by using their faces. Class 10 and class 12 mark sheets are among the most popular documents on the platform. As many as 11,10,48,070 class 10 and 7,99,50,171 class 12 mark sheets are already available at DigiLocker.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here