CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Board Exams 2022 Begins Today, Guidelines to Follow

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced the guidelines that needs to be implemented during the class 10 and 12 board practical board examinations 2022. The practical exams will be held from today, March 2 and continue till 10 days before the last examination of respective classes. The CBSE will be conducting the term-2 theory board exams for both classes from April 26.

CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Board Exams 2022: Guidelines

The students appearing for the examination will have to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. This includes wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and bringing a hand sanitizer with them. To avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing, the board has suggested schools split the examinees into subgroups of 10 students each. With this, 10 students would attend the lab work while others would complete the pen & paperwork.

In order to ensure fair and proper assessment, CBSE has advised schools to conduct the practical examinations invariably in two or three sessions in a day if the number of candidates is more than 20.

The board will not appoint an external examiner for Class 10 board practicals. Whereas, Class 12 board practicals will only be held in the presence of an external examiner appointed by CBSE and an internal examiner appointed by the school.

CBSE has also announced that there will be no separate practical examinations for private students of both Class 10 and Class 12. The marks will be allotted for private students on pro-rata based on the marks obtained in the theory examinations conducted by the board. Private students of Class 12 who failed their practical examination last year can appear in 2021-2022 practical examinations.

According to the official guidelines, the marks for the practical examination, project, or internal assessment will have to be uploaded from March 2. The uploading of the marks must be completed by the last date of the respective classes. the board will not consider any extension of the dates mentioned.

