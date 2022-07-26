CBSE 10th, 12th Re-evaluation of Answer Scripts Begins, Here's How to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the re-evaluation process of the 10th, 12th board exams 2022. Students who are unhappy with their results or have doubts that they should have gotten wrong marks can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer scripts. To do so, students will have to fill a form available on the official website of CBSE — cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The process has begun today. Students must note the re-evaluation process is only applicable to term 2 papers onlu.

This year, the board had divided the board exams into two-terms this time but has not given them equal weightage. CBSE has given 30 per cent weightage to term 1 results and 70 per cent to term 2. This has left some students unhappy. Some students have claimed their term 1 exam was better and hence the board should have given either 50:50 weightage to each or allowed them to choose from the ‘subject-wise best of either term.’ They are disappointed with the board’s last-minute decision of the marking scheme and students have demanded transparency on the same. Those disappointed can apply for re-checking-

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Re-evaluation Process

To apply for the CBSE class 10 and 12 re-evaluation process or the re-checking of answer scripts, follow these below steps:

Step 1. Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2. On the homepage, navigate the re-evaluation link and click on it

Step 3. Read the instructions for re-evaluation of answer scripts carefully

Step 4. Apply for re-evaluation by entering the required credentials

Step 5. Pay the application fee of Rs 500 for re-evaluation of copies

Step 6. Submit the request. CBSE will share the resolution in due course of time

CBSE will share the re-evaluated copies. Students still not satisfied can apply for verification of the marks or check for errors in totaling by applying for the photocopy process of their answer scripts. Students can apply for verification of marks till July 28 by paying Rs 500 per subject. Further, students can obtain the photocopy of their answer sheets by applying for the same on August 8 and 9 and they will be charged Rs 500 per paper. From August 13 to 14, students can again apply for r e-evaluation and will be charged Rs 100 per question.

This year, fewer students got above 90 per cent in CBSE board results. A total of 1,34,797 students got over 90 per cent this time in class 12, which is the lowest in past three years. In 2020, as many as 1.57 lakh and in 2021, a total of 1.50 lakh students got above 90 per cent. Even the number of 95 per cent scores is less this time with only 33,432 scoring the marks or above it. In 2021, it was 70,004 students. Meanwhile, class 10 results were comparatively better. A total of 2,36,993 students have got above 90 per cent in class 10 exams and 64,908 got 95 per cent marks or above. Last year, as many as 2,00,962 students scored more than 90 per cent marks while 57,824 students got over 95 per cent.

