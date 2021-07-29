CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board Releases Roll Number Finder, Results Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a Roll Number Finder for students of classes 10 and 12 ahead of result declaration. The board has provided this window in order to help students awaiting their results to locate their CBSE 10 and 12 roll numbers. The link is activated on the official portals — cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The information can be accessed by students by using their required personal details such as their father and mother’s names. The board exams were cancelled before the release of admit cards in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE roll number finder: How to access?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CBSE

Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: Next, choose Class 10 or Class 12

Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

Students must note that it is important to know their roll number to check their CBSE results 2021. The board is expected to release class 10 tomorrow on July 30, while class 12 result 2021 is expected to be out by July 31. Once the result is out, students will need their roll number to get their results.

The board has opted for an alternative assessment scheme to evaluate the students. The class 10 result will be prepared based on the internal assessment, and marks scored by them in periodic tests, half-yearly, and the preboard examination. The minimum passing mark is 33 per cent. Besides, the board has asked the schools to give grace marks to students who are unable to secure minimum passing marks.

