CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date: Education Minister Says 'No Delay in Results'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 soon. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CBSE results will be made available on schedule.

There is no delay in the CBSE results, the Minister stated. “CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time,” minister told the media.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had informed that the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July.

Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

The official website, cbse.gov.in, and cbresults.nic.in will host the CBSE class 10th results Term 2 once they are made public. The CBSE class 10, 12 result date is anticipated to be announced in the next few weeks, according to media reports.

Over 35 lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results 2022. The CBSE has conducted the board examinations from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The CBSE results 2022 final mark sheet will be prepared after combining the weightage based on the performance in both terms. Students can check their CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 from the official website — cbse.gov.in, once declared.

Prior to this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) requested that higher education institutions (HEIs) set a deadline for admission to undergraduate programmes following the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results in 2022. According to UGC Chairman, HEIs setting the final date will provide Class 12 qualifying students enough time to apply for admission to the undergraduate programme.

