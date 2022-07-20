CBSE 10th, 12th Results: Pin Issued to Some Students, Marksheet Soon at Pariksha Sangam, cbse.nic.in

Some students across schools claim that they have received pins from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to check their results. While the CBSE is yet to confirm the result dates and if the pin issued are authentic, then students can expect their Class 10 and Class 12 term II results to be out tonight.

Ahead of the announcement of the board results, CBSE has launched a new portal called ‘Pariksha Sangam’ to help students keep track of exam-related activities. Pupils can access the Pariksha Sangam portal, by logging into the website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Marksheets will also be available at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

The portal is divided into three sections: School (Ganga), Regional Office (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). Students will find all exam reference material information under the school section, including circulars, curriculum, sample papers, exam registration, and so on. Students can even send their answer sheets for specific or multiple subjects to this section for re-checking and re-evaluation if necessary.

Meanwhile, users will find information about the RO dashboard for command, control, and data management, centralised LOC correction, and much more under the regional office’s section. Each section of the portal will direct the user to more detailed sub-sections.

Examinees are advised to keep an eye on the official websites cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, as well as Pariksha Sangam, to stay up to date on the latest information.

This year more than 35 lakh students appeared for the class 10th and 12th term 2 examinations held from April 26 to June 15. The exam for the first time were divided into two terms. The results for term 1 have already been out, however, none of the students were declared pass or fail based on the term 1 exams. Now, after the term 2 results, pass percentage and other details will be out.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass their board exams. The passing marks need not be obtained in each term, however, on passing final score too students would be eligible to move ahead in their scholastic journey. The final result will be based on term 1, term 2 marks and internal assessment including practical marks. The exact weightage for each section is yet to be disclosed by the board.

CBSE had to evaluate over 2 crore answer booklets of students. This includes different subject combinations of 114 subjects for class 12 and 74 for class 10 students. This year, these copies are checked twice and the result includes term 1, term 2 marks as well as internals. CBSE will also give marks to students who could not take either of the two terms and hence their data will be computed differently.

