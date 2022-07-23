CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: JNVs Best-performing School, KVs, CTSAs Not Far Behind

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has been announced the best performing school in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12 results 2022 announced on July 22. While JNV is the clear winner for both the classes, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) are not far behind.

While the JNV recorded 99.71 per cent pass percentage in 10th, KV recorded 96.61 per cent and CTSA 91.27 per cent. Private schools got the second position with 96.86 per cent pass percentage thereby putting KVs and CTSA in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the CBSE class 12 results, as many as 98.93 per cent of JNV students passed the exam while 97.04 per cent of KV cleared the boards. CTSA, however, beat KV to get the second spot as 97.96 per cent of its students passed. Private schools ranked last with 92.2 per cent of its 12th students clearing the exam this year.

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Unhappy With Your Score? Here Are Your Options

Last year, KVs had claimed the best-performing school title after it recorded a 100 per cent success rate in CBSE board exam results, however, JNV was not far behind. They missed the title only by a slim margin as 99.94 per cent of its students cleared the CBSE 12th board exam. Meanwhile, KV and CTSA both recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in class 10 exams last year. JNVs recorded a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.

Class JNV KV GOVT PVT GOVT AIDED CTSA 10th 99.71% 96.61% 80.68% 96.86% 76.73% 91.27% 12th 98.93% 97.04% 93.38% 92.20% 94.81% 97.96%

The CBSE-affiliated government schools had outperformed themselves in 2021. While the schools saw 80.91 per cent of students clearing the exam in 2020, last year it achieved 96.03 per cent pass percentage. This year, 93.38 per cent of class 12 students and 80.68 per cent of class 10 students passed.

Overall, a total of 94.40 per cent of students who took the 10th exam have managed to passed, 92.71 per cent of students passed class 12 this year. This, however, is a drop from last year when 99.04 per cent of students passed 10th and 99.37 per cent of students cleared 12th. A total of 1,34,797 students got over 90 per cent this time in class 12 and 2,36,993 students have got above 90 per cent in CBSE class 10.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here