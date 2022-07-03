CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Marks Needed to Pass Based on New Formula, Scores of Past Year Toppers

Over 35 lakh students who took the class 10th and class 12th exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can expect their results by July 15. CBSE is expected to announce the class 10 result date and class 12 result date in the coming week. This will be not only the results for the CBSE term 2 exams but also the final result. The final formula on which the board has calculated the results too will be announced along with the results.

Before checking their results, students need to know what will be the passing criteria this year? Usually, students who obtain 33 per cent marks are considered to have passed the CBSE board exams, however, since there were two exams, would the passing criteria change? As per the information available so far, CBSE will not have students pass each term separately and instead will be considering the overall pass percentage.

What does this mean? This implies that students do not have to pass each of the terms separately and obtaining 33 per cent marks in the final results will be enough to pass. While announcing the term 1 results, CBSE did not issue the data of how many students could or could not have passed and students, irrespective of their marks were allowed to sit for term 2 exams. The board had announced then that the pass percentage will be computed based on the final scores.

But how will the final scores be determined? So far, other boards which have announced results of exams held in two-term mode have given 40 per cent weightage to each written exam and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessment. While it is highly likely that CBSE too will be following a similar route, the final formula will be known along with the results.

Last year, when CBSE announced the results for both the class 10 and class 12 boards without holding any exams, in both board exams almost all students passed with a pass percentage of over 99 per cent in each. Here is a look at pass percentage in CBSE 10th and 12th over the years –

Year 10th 12th 2021 99.04% 99.37% 2020 91.46% 88.78% 2019 91.1% 93.40% 2018 86.7% 83.01%

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Past Year Toppers

For the past two years, CBSE has not released the list of toppers or merit list considering in 2021 no exams were held, and 2020 the board exams had to be stopped mid-way due to the pandemic. This will be after almost three years that the CBSE will be releasing the merit list.

In 2021, class 10 toppers were Amrutanshi Mohanty, Sriram Patnaik, Dhruvi Singh, and Kushagra Mishra, all of whom had scored 99.8 per cent. The class 12 toppers was Hiteshwar Sharma from the arts stream with 99.8 per cent.

In 2020, class 10 toppers were Shirija Chabra and P Harini who secured 99.8 per cent. The class 12 toppers were Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh with 100 per cent marks.

In 2019, class 10 toppers were Bhavana N Sivadas, Aryan Jha, Taru Jain, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Manya, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Shuvani Lath, Ish Madan, Apoorva Jain, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Vrashney with 99.8 per cent marks. The class 12 toppers were Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora with 99.8 per cent marks.

