CBSE 10th Results 2022: What is Final Result Calculation Formula? Why is There Debate Around It?

As the CBSE is all set to announce its class 10, and class 12 board exam results, the debate is still on regarding the result calculation formula. For the first time in the history of CBSE, class 10 and class 12 were divided into two terms. The syllabus was bifurcated into two halves. The first half of the syllabus was asked in term 1 and the second half in term 2. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since last year the board had to declare results without exams, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.

Now, since the covid-19 was under control both exams were held. As per the official communication by CBSE the results will include term 1, and term 2 marks as well as students’ performance in internals and practicals. The board, however, did not specify which term will get how much weightage. CBSE also informed that students who have missed one of the two terms due to a valid reason will also get their results. How? it did not specify.

Read | CBSE 10th Term 2 Result Date: Here’s How Board Will Announce Results

What have Other Boards Done?

Other boards which have announced their results based on two terms have given 40% weightage to teach term and the remaining 20% weightage to internals or practicals. Usually, state and central boards follow a similar pattern. Earlier, CBSE too had indicated that both terms could have similar weightage, however, it did not go down well with students and parents who resorted to online protests.

Why Protests?

Students and parents claim that many schools had helped students cheat during term 1 exams. CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) in Tamil Nadu had written a letter to CBSE claiming that some schools gave out question papers to students ahead of time. They also alleged that to write ‘c’ in the answer box, which would later be completed into ‘a’, ‘b’ or ‘d’, depending on what the correct answer was. This was an easy workaround as a smaller case ‘c’ can be changed into the other three letters.

CBSE later stopped the same-day checking processes and in term 2 students were not given their own schools as home centers. However, now parents and students started an online campaign claiming that if term 1 exams are given the same weight as term 2 it would be unfair to students who did not cheat.

What is the Best of Either Term?

Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2.

Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.