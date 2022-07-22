CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: What is Result Calculation Formula? How Did CBSE Decide it?

The Board has given more weightage to term 2 results after the term 1 results were marred by errors and cheating scandals, however, CBSE did not give any statement on the controversies. Instead, CBSE said, “predominant feedback received after term 1 exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential.” The board further added, “feedback for term 2 exams was more positive, with satisfactory performance being expressed by students.”

CBSE 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Before finalizing the formula, CBSE claims to have sought views from principals, and officials and held a consultation mechanics, on relative weightage to be given for the two terms. In the final result, term 1 exams were given 30% and term 2 results were given 70% weightage. For practical exams, each term and term 2 practical got equal weightage.

The competent Committee of CBSE deliberated at length on the discussion of the committee. It was decided to accept the recommendations and weightage was fixed for theory papers, informed CBSE.

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Either Terms for Some Students

Students who could not appear in term 1 or term 2, their results based on either of the terms while those who missed both exams due to covid or participated in national/internation sports, students who participated in the olympiad or those whose zones were in containment zone or were asked to quarantine, for these students the results have been held for now.

CBSE 12th Compartment Exams Based on Term 2

CBSE has now asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. Further, for all students who have been placed in the compartment category, they will have to take term 2 exams only. These exams will be conducted from August 23 onwards. The 2023 exams will be held in February 15 onwards.

The number of students taking compartmental exams has seen a rise. As many as 67743 students (4.72% of those who appeared) will be taking compartmental exams. Last year the number of at 6149. This, however, is lower than pre-pandemic levels as 87651 students were to appear for compartmental exams in 2020 and 99207 were eligible for the compartment in 2019.

