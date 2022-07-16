CBSE 10th, 12th Results Date: Students Need PIN to Download Marksheet From Digilocker, How to Get it?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing its class 10 and class 12 results by this month. Although the exact date is yet to be announced by the board, the class 12 results will be out by July-end and the class 10 by August 10. Apart from the official websites, cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker will host the results and save it automatically, from where students will be able to use the same for future reference.

To get the marksheets from DigiLocker, students can visit the website — cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for initiation of their account confirmation process. Students must note that they will need a PIN to download their marksheet from the app. How do you get it? To strengthen the security and privacy of the students data, the PIN has been introduced.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How Students Can Get DigiLocker PIN

To confirm the DigiLocker account, students will first have to select their class first either class 10 or 12 and then enter their school code, and roll number. Further, they access the six-digit security PIN from their schools. The PIN will be provided by their school, if not received, students will have to contact their school. The PIN will be a numeric value. Example: If pin number given by school is ‘012345’, students will have to enter only 012345.

To get result from DigiLocker, follow the below steps-

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker website

Step 2: Enter PIN, school code and roll number

Step 3: Enter your ten-digit mobile number

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on mobile number entered. Enter OTP

Step 6: Your DigiLocker account will be activated

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How Schools Can Get DigiLocker PIN

Step 1 : Go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using LOC credentials and select ‘Login as School’

Step 3: Click on download PIN file

Step 4: Select class

Step 5: After downloading the PIN, schools can share the PIN individually with the students for security purposes

“For DigiLocker accounts activated using the 6-digit PIN (similar to the above process), the mark sheets are automatically pushed to the issued section. However, for DigiLocker accounts created using the general process (not the above process), the user must search and pull their marksheets by manually entering the search parameter,” the official notice reads.

