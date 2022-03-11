CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Result Date 2022 LIVE Updates: Board to Announce Dates Today

Live now
CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Result Date 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release classes 10 and 12 term 1 board exam results by this week. The CBSE will be announcing the exam dates for the board exams today. If sources are to be believed then class 12 results will be announced on March 11 or 12 and the class 10 results will be out Read More
Board will give full marks to students for an error in the class 10 English paper and another in the class 12 sociology papers. A comprehension passage asked in class 10 English exam showed women in the poor light. This has been pulled back by CBSE and students will get full marks for the same. Likewise, the CBSE class 12 sociology exam asked a question on Gujarat violence. “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?”, read the question and options included names of political parties. CBSE apologised for the question and canceled it too....read more
There were many errors pointed out by the teachers and students in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. The class 12 accountancy exam was not as per the pattern suggested by the board in sample question papers. Class 12 sociology paper too had some questions which were out of the syllabus and rather tricky to solve. These errors were raised by students and teachers and the board is yet to make a statement on the same. Before results, resolutions on disputed questions will be arrived at by experts.
During exams, many teachers and students alleged that the question papers and even the answer keys (the correct answer as per the board) have errors. Later, CBSE too acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys but it assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns. The redressal mechanism was thoroughly followed and the answer sheets were checked and rechecked multiple times before computing result.
Students do not necessarily need the internet to check their results. Considering the large number of candidtaes the website can be slow. To check results for class 10 via SMS, send the CBSE10XXX where XXX stands for the roll number to 56263 Similarly to check the result for Class 12, type the CBSE12 roll number in the message tab and send it to 7738299899. You will receive a revert message with your subject-wise marks.
A CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleged that schools helped students in cheating during exams. The association alleged paper leaks, loopholes, and consequent malpractices in the system. They claimed that students were given questions ahead of time in some areas and in some students were asked to write ‘c’ in the answer sheet which was later converted into ‘a’, ‘b’, or ‘d’ based on the correct option. While CBSE did not release any clarification on these allegations, it stopped the evaluation to be done on the same day as well as did not give the same school as the exam centre for term 2 exams.
CBSE had said that it is holding MCQ-only exams. At the time of announcing the exam pattern, the board had asked schools to check answer sheets on the same day and upload marks with the board. The practice was followed during half of the exams. At that time it was estimated that this would be the fastest ever result, however, it turned out differently. The board had to stop the same-day evaluation pratice due to allegations of errors in question papers as well as cheating.
Overall, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. The final result of class 12 will be calculated on the basis of averaging of term 1 and Term 2 results. Internal assessment will also be included. The term 1 results are expected to have the highest – 50 per cent – weightage, followed by term 2 and internals.
While students will be given marks, no student will be failed based on term 1 exams only. Students have a chance to better their scores in term 2 exams which will begin on April 26. The pass fail status will be decided after the final results in which term 1, term 2, and internal assesment marks will be calculated.
While this year’s results will not have marksheets, the result will be accompanied by a detailed datesheet of the next exams. This year, the board has divided exams into two parts – term 1 and term 2. CBSE term 2 exams will begin from April 26, however, the detailed datesheet is yet to be out. It is likely to come soon after the results.
CBSE had announced its result date and time only a few hours ahead of the results last year. This time too, it is likely to follow the pratice.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
In 2020, the approach was a bit formal when CBSE posted official notice related to result dates on Twitter, however, then the announcement came in days ahead.
#cbseclassXIIresults2019CBSE declares Class XII results 2019 on 02 May 2019 at 12.30. Results declared in a record of time of 28 days for schools under all ten regions. See details of modes of accessing results here under: @PIB_India @PIBHindi @PIBHRD @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/jHDvHUpkVf
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 2, 2019
CBSE used to release the announcement via an official notice at its website, however, ever since the board has been on the social media including Facebook and Twitter, the announcements have been coming from the official handles. It is not necessary an official notice. Last year, board announced dates using a meme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to end its silence and announce the official dates of class 10 and 12 board exams today. Several reports claim that the board will announce class 12 result today and the class 10 result will be announced on Monday – March 14. The official date for the announcement is likely to be out today.
Once announced, the results will be available — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also get their results from DigiLocker, Umang app, as well as via SMS facility. While the marks will be available, no pass or fail status will be given to students just yet based on term 1 exams. The term 2 dates are also likely to be announced soon.
Over 30 lakh students had registered for the exam. The term 1 results will be based on 50 per cent of the syllabus and the board will not declare any pass or fail this time. After the announcement of the term 2 result, will be the final marksheet, and the merit list be released. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent and further divided into term 1 and term 2.
The passing criteria for both classes 10 and 12 will be 33 per cent marks overall as well as in separate subjects. Last year, the assessment for both classes was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students. CBSE had recorded a pass percentage last year. While it was 99.37 per cent for class 12, it was 99.57 per cent for class 10.
