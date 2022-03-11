CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Result Date 2022 LIVE Updates: Board to Announce Dates Today

Read more

on Monday, March 14. Official announcements of the dates can be expected today.

Once announced, the results will be available — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also get their results from DigiLocker, Umang app, as well as via SMS facility. While the marks will be available, no pass or fail status will be given to students just yet based on term 1 exams. The term 2 dates are also likely to be announced soon.

Over 30 lakh students had registered for the exam. The term 1 results will be based on 50 per cent of the syllabus and the board will not declare any pass or fail this time. After the announcement of the term 2 result, will be the final marksheet, and the merit list be released. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent and further divided into term 1 and term 2.

The passing criteria for both classes 10 and 12 will be 33 per cent marks overall as well as in separate subjects. Last year, the assessment for both classes was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students. CBSE had recorded a pass percentage last year. While it was 99.37 per cent for class 12, it was 99.57 per cent for class 10.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.