CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Delayed? Check Expected Date, Steps to Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 soon. The results of both classes 10 and 12 are likely to be declared at an interval of just a few days. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. The exams concluded in December. Over 30 lakh students are now anxiously waiting for their term 1 result. Once declared, the results will be available at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

The delay in results might have been due to several causes including changes in the evaluation process. In the middle of the term 1 exams, the board asked schools to stop checking answer sheets of students on the same day. Further, several errors were highlighted by students and teachers and there were reports of cheating in the exams by a section of schools. While there is no confirmation yet on the same, CBSE would investigate all allegations before announcing results.

Students who are expecting their results can check their results through various platforms online. Let’s look at the different ways of checking Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results.

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: Through official website

step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE results

Step 2. Click on the class you want to view the result for. Enter the required details such as roll number, school or centre number, date of birth, and so on.

Step 3. Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: Through UMANG app

On the result day, the official website of CBSE might not work due to heavy traffic. The same has happened in the past. You can use an alternative method to check the results on UMANG app. The app is easily available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store free of cost.

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: Through DigiLocker

The digital platform of the Government of India can also be used to check the results of CBSE Term 1. Students can either visit the site digilocker.gov.in or download the app from the play store or app store.

Earlier, CBSE announced the date of term 2 exams. CBSE term 2 exams will begin on April 26. As per the new criteria, the board started a two-term formula. In term 1, the questions are objective-based, that is, multiple-choice questions. Out of the four options, students have to choose the correct answer. Whereas, the term 2 paper is going to be subjective. It will have a mix of questions from multiple-choice, short answers to long answer questions.

Not just term 1 board exams, CBSE is also likely to declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 soon. The declaration of CTET results has also been delayed. Once released, the result will be available at ctet.nic.in. Over 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts.

