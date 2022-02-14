CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Likely by February 16, Official Announcement Likely Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams on February 16. Teachers in different schools and board officials have been informed on the condition of anonymity that the exam results are ready and will be announced this week. The results will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Students can also check their scores at Digilocker and Umang app.

The board is yet to make any official announcement regarding this. Usually, CBSE only announces exam dates hours ahead of the result, thus students can expect an official date announcement on February 15 evening or February 14 morning. The CBSE term 1 exams for Class 10 were held between November 30 and December 11, 2021, and for Class 12, the examinations were held between December 1 and December 22, 2021. This was the first time that CBSE held MCQ-based board exams.

The board said unequivocally that no student will fail or pass based on their first-term exams. At the end of the academic year, the final result will be determined using the scores from both terms as well as internal assessment. Those who would be unhappy with their scores will have a chance to improve their scores in term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26. A detailed datesheet is awaited.

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results: How to Check Marks Online

Step 1: Visit the CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the CBSE Class 10 result link or class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and save the page.

Step 6: Keep a physical copy of the document for future reference.

The exams will be held at designated exam centres. The sample question papers (SQPs) for the second semester for Class 10 have been issued by the board. SQPs may be found on the official board’s website by students.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the marking scheme for term II examinations. Students who are to appear for the exams can check the marking scheme by visiting the board’s official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

