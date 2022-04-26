CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Begin: From Must Have Documents to Last Minute Tips, Key Things to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the term 2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The admit cards are available on the official website cbse.nic.in and students can download them through individual login. It is a must for students to take the admit card with them to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes.

Over 35 lakh students will be appearing for the exams. Of these 21,16,209 are from class 10 and 1,454,370 from class 12. Board has set up 7406 exam centres for class 10 and 6720 for class 12. All COVID norms implemented in the previous two examinations will be strictly followed this time also. For this purpose, CBSE is paying Rs 5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of an Infrared Thermometer and also paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of the school every day and for making arrangements of masks, sanitiser, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises

The class 12 term 2 board exams will last till June 15 while class 10 exams will get over on May 24. For term 2, class 10 students will have their first paper on Painting and some other languages including Thai, Gurung, Rai, and Sherpa among others. Their last exam will be on Information Technology for class 10. For students of class 12, they will have their first paper on Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness while the last exam will be on Psychology.

Class 10 students will write their first major paper on April 27 which is of English language. For class 12 students, their first major exam, Hindi, is on May 2.

The class 10 term 1 exams were held from November 30 to December 11 last year while the class 12 term 1 exams were held between December 1-22.

Timings: The exams will begin at 10:30 am for both class 10 and class 12. Students of both the classes will get two hours to write their major papers. The exams will be held in just one shift this year.

Study leaves: According to CBSE, the board has given more gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects. The exams that have less gap between them have been kept at a later date so that students get sufficient time to prepare for them.

Anti-Cheating Measures: The CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect and prevent any irregularities in academic testing to ensure that there is no use of malpractices during the conduct of exams. It will further identify exam centres where irregularities are found and will take appropriate measures.

The board, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre, has developed the ‘Academic (Blockchain) Documents (ABCD)’ system to ensure that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper-proof manner.

Students, educational institutions, and employers can verify academic documents by visiting the website of CBSE and clicking on the ‘Verify’ button.

Last-minute tips

Students are advised to reach the examination hall well before the exam time to avoid last-minute rush.

— Make sure to carry your admit card as students will not be allowed to enter the hall without it.

— Carry the required stationery with you.

— Mask up and carry a hand sanitiser.

— Read the questions properly before answering and always revise once you are done with the paper.

