CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams: Board to Hold Webinar, Training Session Ahead of Written Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin term 2 board exams for over 35 lakh students from April 26. A day ahead of the board exams, the board will hold a live webcast to explain preparations for the examination. The webinar will be held on April 15 from 11 am onwards. This holds importance as it is a written exam after about two years.

“Because of Covid-19, in past, exams were not completed and results were declared based on tabulation policies. Accordingly, we all were not fully involved with the process of the exam, and thus may not be aware of many important issues. This has necessitated that all functionaries are assisted by Board by informing important information so that exams could be conducted smoothly,” the board said in an official notice.

The new chairperson of CBSE, Vineet Joshi will begin the keynote address at the webinar. The webinar, claims CBSE, will fully equip attendees with the skills of conducting exams successfully. “This will also eliminate all future complications and Board with your help would be able to conduct examinations successfully.” It is compulsory for all schools to attend this webinar. “Together we will create an example of excellence before the Nation by holding the exam successfully,” it said.

This is the first time that the board has held board exams for classes 10 and 12 twice. The 2023 batch of students will also have only one annual exam. CBSE has also revamped the syllabus from classes 9 to 12 for the next academic session. This has led to students demanding the cancelation of term 2 exams, claiming it to be unfair for them to appear for board twice while batching before and after they had to take exams only once.

This year’s CBSE final results will be prepared on the basis of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. The exact weightage of each of these components is not mentioned yet by CBSE. Citing mass cheating in term 1 exams, students want it to have low weightage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.