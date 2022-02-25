CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Practical Exams from March 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for CBSE term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The practical exams will begin on March 2 and the last date to hold practicals will be 10 days ahead of the theory exams. The theory exams are starting on April 26. Schools have been asked to upload marks of all practica exams, internal assessment, and project work simultaneously. Schools will not get any extension or edit options after uploading marks.

Students will have to go to their respective schools take their practical exams. Schools will have to avoid crowding due to the Covid-19 pandemic and invite only sub-groups of 10 students each. “First group of 10 students may attend lab work while others can do pen and paperwork and vice-versa," said CBSE in an official notice.

Staggered, group-wise practicals

The practical exams will be conducted in 2-3 sessions in a day with around 10-20 students in each batch. Schools will have to upload not only marks, and attendance but also photographs of conduct of exams or internal assessment. CBSE has asked schools to upload one group photo of each batch in which “all faces are clearly visible"

Students will be given an answer booklet issued by respective regional centres for their practical exams and no other sheet will be accepted for assessment. Schools will be responsible for issuing these sheets to students.

Schools have been asked to hold cheating-free, fair exams by following the rules. In case CBSE rules are not followed, the board reserves the right to cancel the practical exams.

No practicals for private students

The practical exams will be held only for regular students and for private students the marks prescribed for practical exams, projects, and internal assessments will be computed on a pro-rata basis based on marks obtained in theory exams conducted by Board.

No external examiner for 10th

For class 10 students, no external examiner will be appointed by the board, however, for class 12 board will appoint an external examiner in each school for conducted practical exams. The school authorities cannot make alternate arrangements. Practical exams can only be conducted by an external examiner. Matters of delay will be reported to the regional office. Board can also appoint observers in schools to oversee the conduct of practical exams.

