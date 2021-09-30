CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021 Declared, Steps to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for compartment exams held for class 10 students. The exams were held from August 25 to September 8 across 1428 exam centres. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th compartment results are announced a day after the 12th results.

While the board exams were cancelled for both class 10 and 12 and marks were given based on previous three years’ performance. Those who could not pass based on the new assessment or those who enrolled in private mode had to appear for physical exams

CBSE 10th compartment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th compartment result link

Step 3:Log-in using credentials, the result will appear

A total of 1,05,298 candidates had registered for the exam including 68311 regular candidates, 36457 from private mode and 530 patrachar students. Of these, 97613 students appeared for the exam. 3. Regular category candidates were already declared to pass and appear in this examination for the purpose of improvement of their performance.

Many students were concerned regarding admissions to junior colleges as their compartment results are delayed. CBSE has asked Universities to take the API link from CBSE, marks of the candidate whose result has been declared today will automatically be updated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.