CBSE 10th English Exam Full of Error, Spelling Mistakes, Alert Teachers

The CBSE class 10 English exam had errors, claim students and experts. While in some questions there were no options but only the question in others there was a question but no options. Students had to mark the correct answer option which became hard for them with the errors, claim experts. Further, there were many spelling errors in the question paper

“The main error in the paper was questioned no 13 and question 14 as it did not have questions but only options were there," informed Deepti Sawhney, Dean of Innovation at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Because of the errors, teachers believe that students could have got confused and may end up scoring low because of the confusion. “Incomplete questions and confusion in choices marked the start of the exam. Overall the paper was tricky as the options are given were very close. According to the feedback given by the students, the paper was lengthy and difficult," said Anshu Arora, principal of Amity International School, Sector 43 Gurugram

“Students were foxed by questions 13 and 14 where they were subjected to options but no questions. Simple words like ‘SHOULD’ had been misspelt in the papers to the dismay of the teachers. In Q41, two incorrect options were inversely identical," said Roma Suri, English department, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

“There were a comfortable six questions that could have multiple correct options as they were perception-based. A mature person vis a vis a young student would definitely reach out for different options. An English paper is supposed to boost the morale of a student but a 24 sheet paper can be an unnerving experience for anybody least of all a student," she added.

Even in the class 12 psychology exam held today, CBSE missed out on giving answer options for questions 57 and 59, informed Vasudha Chopra, Psychology department Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

CBSE class 10 and 12 terms 1 board exams are being held in MCQ-based format. This is the first time that CBSE is holding exams in this format. Board had earlier admitted that having errors in the exam can not be ruled out, however, the board assured proper redressal of grievances.

“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys," acknowledges the board in an earlier statement. “Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them," said the board.

