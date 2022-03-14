CBSE 10th Girl Toppers Share What Went in Preparing for the New Exam Pattern

Although the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had changed the exam format for the class 10 term 1 board exams 2022, several students still managed to get 100 per cent marks. Priyanshi Agarwal from Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram says the change in the new pattern was intimidating at first but after a thorough practice, following samples provided by CBSE, and with the school’s help, she was able to handle it smoothly.

“CBSE had suddenly announced the new exam pattern. The exam pattern was changing drastically. It was a little tricky in the beginning as previously the exam pattern featured long and short type questions. But in term 1, there were MCQs. The key was not to miss any of the resources or sample papers that the board was providing. The same will apply for term 2. Further, revision is key," Priyanshi told News18.com.

While her father is a Chartered Accountant, her mother is a doctor. The 15-year-old too aims to be a CA and also wishes to pursue MBA from an IIM. But right now, her main focus is on term 2.

Ayushi Jain, a student of Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurugram also secured 100 per cent. According to her the new exam pattern was exciting. “While we have always prepared for our exams for subjective types questions, preparing for MCQ was a new and exciting challenge," said Ayushi.

She further added that while preparing for the subjective paper, it is the details that need attention. “My teacher broke the news about my result to me early in the morning. First, I did not believe it, as this was my first time appearing for MCQ exams, so I was mentally prepared for any kind of result. But to see a perfect score, was mind-blowing," the 14-year-old added.

Ayushi’s classmate, Saachita Yadav who also topped the exam said the teachers in her class helped her prepare for the exams better. The 15-year-old, said, “Just before the term 1 exam, there was a tragedy in my house so preparing for the exam was a little difficult, as my parents could not support me. Therefore, when we got to know my scores, they were really happy."

CBSE has not marked anyone as fail this year. It is only after the final results that the merit list will be released. The board has meanwhile, opened a window for schools, students, and other stakeholders to raise their grievances, if any, related to the class 10 results. The queries can be raised till March 26. Alternatively, students can directly file in their complaints with the school, which in turn will raise the grievances with the board.

