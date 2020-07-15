CBSE 10th Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in: Girls Perform Better Than Boys

CBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 today, July 15. The total number of students who registered for the examination was 18,85,885. Out of which 18,73,015 have appeared in the examination. The board for the academic year 2019-20 saw 17,13,121 students clearing the examination with flying colors. The overall passing percentage stands at 91.46%. The girl have once again outshone the boys in class 10 board examination. The passing percentage for girls is 93.31% whereas the boys passing percentage stands at 90.14%.

Trivandrum has again emerged as the topper region wise with 99.28% followed by Chennai and Bengaluru secured the second and third place with 98.95% and 98.23%.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Merit List:

Total number of candidates registered - 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared - 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed - 17,13,121

Overall passing percentage - 91.46%

Top regions

Trivandrum 99.28%

Chennai 98.95%

Bengaluru 98.23%

Pune 98.05%

Ajmer 96.993%

Girls passing percentage - 93.31%

Boys passing percentage - 90.14%

Transgender passing percentage - 78.95%

The result was announced by the HRD Minister, who tweeted around 12:37pm announcing the CBSE Class 10 result 2020. "Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority," the tweet read.

https://twitter.com/DrRPNishank/status/1283297002822840320

Meanwhile, Manoj Ahuja, Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended his warm wished to all students who have cleared the class 10 board examinations.

All students can visit the official website of CBSE to check the score http://cbseresults.nic.in/. The Class X results are also being sent to students through SMS , email and can also be accessed through digilocker.