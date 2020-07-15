CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: CBSE Board Declares 10th Results at cbseresults.nic.in; Check via DigiLocker, Umang App

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced Class 10 Board Results 2020. Students can check their CBSE 10th results on board's official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The announcement of the CBSE 10th result 2020 was made by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who also congratulated students for their achievement.

This year, the CBSE has also introduced both online and offline mediums through which students can get their CBSE Results 2020 checked and they can also access digital academic documents like marksheets, migration and pass certificates through it.

Students, who want to apply for rechecking and re-evaluations of papers, are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE for all updates. Students will be asked to fill up a form and pay a fee for getting their answer sheets rechecked.

On July 13, CBSE 12th Result 2020 was announced by the board. Overall pass percentage was 88.78 per cent, which is 5 per cent up as compared to the last year. Girls with 92.15 per cent outshined boys, who secured 86.19 per cent. Over 11.92 lakh students had appeared in the 12th CBSE board examination this year.

The CBSE Board had to cancel all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared before July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.

The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.