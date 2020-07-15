CBSE 10th Result 2020 at cbse.nic.in: Microsoft SMS Organizer App to be Inaccessible for CBSE Board 10th Results

CBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 results anytime soon. However, students will not be able to see CBSE Class 10 result 2020 via the Microsoft SMS Organizer app today. Those who appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams will be able to check their result on the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.

The service which was launched in 2018 has been discontinued this time, according to a media report. It was introduced with an aim to help students avoid delays because of increased traffic on the CBSE website.

The users till last year were required to first register on the app by selecting exam type and entering details such as roll number and school code. Those who had registered would receive a notification for the result. By clicking on the notification, the scorecard could be seen. The best thing about the app was that users did not need Internet connection to check their result as it would be sent through SMS.

Students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 result through Digilocker and Umang mobile applications.

The result date for CBSE Class 10 was confirmed by Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Twitter.

He tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.”

More than 18 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams 2020. CBSE Class 10 result this year will be released without the Board holding all the papers in light of the growing cases of the COVID-19.

The marks in subjects for which exam was not conducted will be given on the basis of average of best of three subjects for which papers took place.

Those who appeared for only three subjects will be provided marks on the basis of the best of two.