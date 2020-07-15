CBSE 10th Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in: From Passing Marks to New Assessment Scheme, All FAQs Answered

CBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Board Results today. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had yesterday informed that results for CBSE 10th Board 2020 will be out today. Over 18 lakh students who had appeared for the CBSE 10th exams this year can check their scores at the board's official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their CBSE hall tickets or admit cards ready as it will be required for details mentioned on it at the time of checking much-awaited results. This year, students are more anxious to see their results due to a new assessment scheme introduced by the CBSE board.

Here's a list of FAQs along with their answers regarding the CBSE 10th Result 2020.

What is new assessment scheme?

The new assessment scheme is decided by the CBSE in which the subjects for which Class 10 exams could not be held, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case, a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

What will be the impact of this new marking scheme on the scores?

If we closely analyse the recently announced CBSE 12th result and other state board results released on similar formats, the pass percentage has increased. In comparison to last year, there has been a spike of over 5 per cent in the CBSE class 12 results this year.

Where to check CBSE 10th Result 2020?

Students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2020 with the help of their CBSE admit cards or hall tickets. CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 can also be checked at these websites - cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

How many marks is required to pass CBSE 10th exams?

As per CBSE rules, students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both separately.

What if a student fails in CBSE 10th Results?

According to CBSE, students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary/compartment exams for which the dates will be announced later.