CBSE 10th Result 2020: With 99.28%, Trivandrum Tops Among Districts, Followed by Chennai and Bengaluru

CBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results 2020 today in which Kerala's Trivandrum has once again emerged as a best performing district with a passing percentage of 99.28 per cent. Trivandrum had given the best results in 2019 as well. Students can check their this year's results at CBSE Board's official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, Chennai has secured a passing percentage of 98.95 per cent. Bengaluru came in third with 98.23 per cent; Pune fourth with 98.05 per cent and Ajmer was at the top five spot with a passing percentage of 96.99 per cent. Meanwhile, Guwahati region has got the lowest passing percentage at 79.12 per cent.

After CBSE released Class results at cbseresults.nic.in, the overall pass percentage was seen to have improved slightly from last year. In the academic year 2019-20, students have recorded a passing percentage of 91.46 per cent, which is an improvement from last year’s results by 0.36 per cent. According to the data, 17,13,121 students have passed in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2020.

Female students have outperformed boys in this year’s CBSE Class 10 board exams. While girls have scored an overall passing percentage of 93.31 per cent; boys’s pass percentage has remained the same from last year at 90.14 per cent. The passing percentage of transgender students is 78.95 per cent.

As many as 18,85,885 students had registered for this year’s CBSE Class 10 exams, of which 18,73,015 candidates had appeared for the papers.