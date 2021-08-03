CBSE 10th Result 2021 at Noon Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare class 10 results today - August 3 at noon, board officials confirmed. Over 20 lakh students will get their results at cbse.nic.in, cbsereuslts.nic.in. CBSE 10th results will also be available on DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates

This year, the results are special because marks are being awarded without holding final year exams. According to the CBSE’s assessment policy, students will get 20 marks for practicals and for 80 marks which are usually given based on the theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit tests, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

To pass the CBSE 10th, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. This year, almost all boards have promoted all the students and obtained a 100% pass percentage. CBSE has not announced any such policy, however, in class 12 results declared recently the pass percentage was at an all-time high of 99.37%. In class 12 too, the pass percentage is expected to rise. Last year, 91.46% had passed, in 2019 the pass percentage was at 91.1%. Students can expect the pass percentage to go higher.

This year, CBSE class 10 result has been postponed several times this year. At first, the board was to release the class 10 results on July 20, however, a delay in the mark submission by schools caused a reschedule. After the Supreme Court had put a deadline of July 31 on class 12 results, class 12 results were announced and class 10 were pushed back further.

