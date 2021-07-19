CBSE 10th Result 2021 Tomorrow? Board Says Yet to Finalize Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to make an announcement regarding the release of the class 10 results this year. Earlier, the board was expected to declare the results by June 20, however, it was postponed due to July 20 due to delay in marks submission. As per the latest reports, CBSE has not finalized the class 10 result date yet.

Over 21.5 lakh students are awaiting their 10th results. Even if the dates are delayed, it is unlikely to be delayed more and students can expect the results this week itself. Once declared, CBSE class 10 result 2021 online on its official portals — cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The board cancelled the written exams this year due to the Covid-19 second wave. While the class 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice for the practical marks. The 80 marks dedicated to theory will be divided into three sections - 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to get a passing certificate from the board. While many boards including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra have announced a 100% result, CBSE, however, has maintained that it is unlikely to announce a 100% result.

If a student fails to clear the exams in first go by a small margin, they will be given grace marks. Even after giving grace marks, if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

Students who will not be satisfied with their results can contact their respective schools to take the special exam. Every year, the students are provided with an opportunity to apply for the process of verification and revaluation of their results, however, this time, it might not be possible due to the cancellation of written exams.

