CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheet Shortly at cbse.nic.in

CBSE class 10 Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: According to the CBSE’s assessment policy, students will get 20 marks for practicals and for 80 marks which are usually given based on the theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit tests, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here