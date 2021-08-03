CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheet Shortly at cbse.nic.in

CBSE class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 results will be announced at noon today. Only one hour left. Over 20 lakh students will be checking their results today. Students need to keep their admit cards handy with them. The link to check results will be available within an hour at cbse.nic.in, cbse results.nic.in. Students can also check their results at digilocker.gov.n
CBSE is declaring class 10 results based on internal assessment without holding exams for the first time. Like in class 12, in class 10 too the pass percentage is expected to go up. This year admit cards were also not released but the board has already released roll number finder on its website.
Last year, A total of 18,85,885 students had registered of which 17,13,121 had passed the class 10 board exams with a pass percentage of 91.46%. This was a slight increase from 2019 when 91.1% of students had passed. This year, nearly 100% would be promoted based on the trend.
CBSE class 10 Result 2021 Date Announced After multiple Postponements
The official date and time have been announced after postponing the declaration multiple times. At first, the board was to release the class 10 results on July 20, however, a delay in the mark submission by schools caused a reschedule. After the Supreme Court had put a deadline of July 31 on class 12 results, class 12 results were announced and class 10 were pushed back further. Now, it will be announced within an hour
CBSE class 10 Results 2021: Where to get Roll Number
Step 1: Visit the official portal - cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’
Step 4: Click on class 10
Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name
Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number
CBSE 10th Result Date and Time
CBSE will declare the class 10 results today. The officials have confirmed that the results will be available from noon or 12 onwards at cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at cbsereuslts.nic.in as well as digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE class 10 Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: According to the CBSE’s assessment policy, students will get 20 marks for practicals and for 80 marks which are usually given based on the theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit tests, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.
