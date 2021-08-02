CBSE 10th Result 2021 Not Today, Dates Expected to be Announced Soon

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 results will not be released today, revealed official from the board. The official statement came amid reports that CBSE will announce its results today. The board is yet to announce the date of class 10 results 2021. Since CBSE had announced the date for class 12 results only a few hours ahead of the result, over 21 lakh students are awaiting the result dates.

The CBSE class 10 result has been postponed several times this year. At first, the board was to release the class 10 results on July 20, however, a delay in the mark submission by schools caused a reschedule. After the Supreme Court had put a deadline of July 31 on class 12 results, class 12 results were announced and class 10 were pushed back further.

While there has not been any confirmation about the results date from officials, the board is expected to make the formal announcement soon and results too are expected within this week. Now, the schools have submitted the marks on CBSE portal and results will be available shortly on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: Computed by Schools

This year’s class 10 examination had to be cancelled because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and CBSE came up with a new assessment scheme for awarding marks to students.

Under this new scheme, students would be awarded marks based on their performance in pre-boards, and internals. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 per cent of these marks will be given by the school as internal assessment, the remaining 80 per cent will be based on the parodic test, half-yearly and the preboard examination.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Passing Criteria

Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10 examination needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall along with 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects to be promoted in the next class. In case there’s practical in any subject, students are required to secure the passing criteria of 33 per cent in theory and practical part separately.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: Past Year Passing Percentage

While many state boards have announced that they will be delivering 100 per cent results this year and any student failing to minimum passing marks will be awarded grace points, CBSE has made no such announcement.

Last year, out of the total 18.7 lakh students who had appeared for the class 10 examination 91.46 per cent were declared pass. While the passing percentage among boys was 90.14 per cent, the number was slightly up at 93.31 per cent among girls. In 2019, the passing percentage of CBSE class 10 was 91.1 per cent.

