CBSE 10th Result 2021 Soon: This is How Marks Will be Calculated

The CBSE Class 10 board result is expected to release soon, board Secretary Anurag Tripathi announced on Thursday. The exams were earlier cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the result preparation, the board has released a unique evaluation criteria on the basis of which students will be allotted marks this year.

As per the evaluation criteria, Class 10 students would be assessed for a total of 100 marks out of which 20 marks would allocated to internal assessment that could be either practical or project work depending on the subject while 80 marks will be on the basis of their performance in various exams conducted by school throughout the year.

The 80 marks will be divided into three sections - 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half yearly/ mid-term exams and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

In case schools have conducted more than one exam within each category, the result committee will fix how much marks will be allocated to each exam within the category. Students will also be given ‘grace marks’ if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks.

Even after giving grace marks, if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category. Besides, any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for the exam when the situation is conducive.

The board had asked schools to form a eight member committee consisting of principal and seven teachers to finalise the results.

CBSE had earlier extended the deadline for schools to submit the internal assessment marks. According to an official statement, schools have been given till June 30 for marks submission. However, the “result committee can make its own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE" but the deadline should be June 30. Schools have to upload these marks on the website within the stipulated time. More than 21.5 lakh students have been enrolled with CBSE in class 10 in academic session 2021.

