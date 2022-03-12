CBSE 10th Result Declared But Not Available, Students Feeling Anxious

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools, however, currently, schools are processing the result and will be declaring the result after adding practical marks and internals.

CBSE 10th Result LIVE Updates

This has led to a lag in the results which has made students anxious further. Yojit Mittal, Class 10th, MRG School Rohini, “I have mixed feelings in my mind. Although I am much confident as my exams went very well. But I am also nervous and excited at the same time as it is a very much hyped day in Indian students’ lives.”

Many have taken to Twitter and expressed their concerns:

#CBSEWhat the heck ! term-1 results is out but only to schools my school is showing no sign of announcing the results i am so stressed now how will i be able to concentrate on term-2 exams amid all these things ! Just release it in the website…… pic.twitter.com/8iLY79lvff— Why do you care (@Darika1401) March 12, 2022

@cbseindia29 Pls don’t share term 1 class 12th result as children preparing for term 2 as well for their practical exams. This will just cause confusion and depression. #CBSE #CBSEResultsDONOTDeclare— Akilaa A (@akila_a) March 12, 2022

#CBSEResult #cbseterm1What the hell man, CBSE actually planned it to depress us students. What if someone got lower marks due to some omr issues and is trying hard, sees his term 1 result and get depressed and get lots of pressure from family, relatives and friends. NOT FAIR!! — TanZy (@TanZyxD) March 12, 2022

Anxiety levelWhen ur school have the term 1 result but they aint giving you ur result☠#cbse #cbseterm1 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/DERDrCOjTB— HazelNut (@Cassiopeia__31) March 12, 2022

The board has also released the datesheet for term 2 exams. Irrespective of their scores in term 1 result, the board will allow students to take term 2 board exams. The final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results, and internal assessment / practical scores. The final marksheet will be available after term 2 exams.

